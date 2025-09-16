SP Energy Networks Invests $6.13 Million to Transform Partick Meadow 132/33 kV Substation in Glasgow

SP Energy Networks has invested $6.13 million to transform the Partick Meadow 132/33 kV substation in Glasgow.

With demand set to double by 2050, the substation has been modernized to meet the increasing electricity needs of the community. The substation replaced ageing infrastructure to create a streamlined and efficient site.

The project witnessed the demolition of an old control building creating additional space for transformer installations. This will help future-proof the site if any further capacity on the network is required to serve the area.

Alfonso Blanco Suarez, Project Manager from SP Energy Networks said, “Partick substation has supported the local community for nearly a century, but it was time to overhaul the site and get it fit for the future."