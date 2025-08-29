NYSEG Investing $122 Million to Upgrade Meyer Substation in Dansville

Avangrid, member of the Iberdrola Group, has announced that New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) has begun phase one of construction to the Meyer Substation in Dansville.

The company is investing $122 million in the project, which will improve energy capacity, grid resiliency, and reliability to approximately 6,740 customers in the Village of Dansville and surrounding communities through its distribution lines. The substation also supports energy to many customers in the state through transmission lines.

The investment is part of Avangrid’s $20 billion in planned investments to modernize critical grid infrastructure through 2030 to meet growing energy demands and protect communities against severe weather events.

The substation, located on Frontage Road, supports NYSEG’s transmission lines and delivers energy to smaller substations located throughout the company’s service territory. The current energy demands have affected the facility’s ability to provide reliable energy to customers.

The work includes a full rebuild of the substation and a transformer replacement which will better accommodate the energy needs of customers. Phase one of the project will help increase energy capacity and reliability with the addition of a new transformer, new breakers, and additional support which will help prevent outages for customers. Phase one is estimated to be completed and placed in service in 2026.

Phase two of construction is expected to begin in 2027. NYSEG will add two more transformers and re-use a current transformer to help further increase capacity. The company will also add other components to allow future capacity growth opportunities. NYSEG estimates completion of phase two in 2029.

Avangrid has approximately 1.5 GW of capacity supporting data centers with an additional 650 MW under construction or starting construction. The company is working on new projects to help meet expected energy demand growth in the future.