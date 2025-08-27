Aberdeenshire Council Grants Approval for Netherton Hub in Scotland

Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee has granted planning consent for the Netherton Hub, a strategic development located to the west of Peterhead, for transforming the electricity network in the north of Scotland, supporting national energy security and clean power targets.

The decision follows two years of development and extensive community and stakeholder engagement by SSEN Transmission. The Netherton Hub is a key component of the company’s more than $29.6 billion investment program and is part of a wider renewal of the electricity transmission system across Great Britain required to enable the homegrown low-carbon electricity needed to deliver clean power and energy security targets.

The need for the project has been independently assessed and approved by the National Energy System Operator (NESO) and energy regulator, Ofgem. Community feedback has helped shape the hub’s design, addressing concerns about flooding and visual impact through measures like dedicated land for drainage, screening, bunding, and landscaping.

Once complete, the site will comprise:

A 400 kV substation to support offshore and onshore electricity generation

A 132 kV substation to support further future generation and storage connections from third party developers

The Spittal to Peterhead High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) converter station to support the transmission of renewable energy from new generators in the north of Scotland to demand centres throughout the UKThe Eastern Green Link 3 HVDC converter station to support the transmission of renewable energy from generators in the north of Scotland to Norfolk and beyond

A further transmission hall, with capacity for more infrastructure to future-proof the growing network

A spares warehouse and operations base

Construction of the Netherton Hub is expected to commence in early 2026. The Hub forms a key part of SSEN Transmission’s plans to invest at least $29.6 billion in the period until March 2031, potentially rising to $42.65 billion.

Economic analysis by BiGGAR Economics, forecast that if delivered in full, the potential $42.65 billion total investment will support up to 17,500 jobs in Scotland, including 8,400 in the north of Scotland. It would also add up to $9.42 billion in value to the Scottish economy, including $4.04 billion in the north of Scotland.

A socio-economic assessment produced by ARUP has found the proposed development could contribute $73.58 million to the total Gross Value Added (GVA) in the Aberdeenshire Council area during construction, and $2.17 million per year during operation.

SSEN Transmission has increased its workforce from around 400 in 2019 to over 2,500 today with plans to recruit around 600 new roles in 2025/2026. A series of new operational depots are also planned, including a new depot in the Peterhead area which is expected to support at least 20 full-time operational roles.

Following the publication of the UK Government’s Community Benefit Guidance for new electricity transmission infrastructure, over $134.52 million of community benefit funding is expected across the north of Scotland, with the Netherton Hub alone expected to deliver more than $3.36 million of community benefit funding.

SSEN Transmission’s Pathway to 2030 program is also expected to support the development of at least 1,000 new homes across the north of Scotland, creating a legacy in the communities that will host construction workers by delivering housing to support local need once projects are completed. SSEN Transmission is exploring sites to deliver legacy housing, including land for future housing development, across the north of Aberdeenshire.