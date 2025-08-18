NYSEG Investing $8 Million to Upgrade Cobble Hill Substation in Western New York

Aug. 18, 2025
New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) is investing over $8 million to upgrade the Cobble Hill Substation located on Hunn Road in Western New York.

The upgrades will improve reliability, resilience, and capacity for more than 3,700 customers in the Towns of Boston, Colden, East Concord, and Glenwood. The investment is part of Avangrid and NYSEG's $7 billion planned investments to modernize grid infrastructure through 2030 to keep up with the growing energy demands on homes and businesses.

NYSEG will be installing a new 56 MVA transformer, which will provide the energy load required for the community. NYSEG is also adding other equipment to protect the transformer including a new oil containment system and lighting masts.

According to NYSEG estimates, the Cobble Hill substation project will be complete and fully energized by the end of 2025.

“This substation will help ensure energy reliability for thousands of Western New Yorkers,” said Marc Geaumont, president of NYSEG. “Once this project is completed, it will also allow NYSEG to relocate a mobile substation to other areas in need.”

Aug. 27, 2024
March 13, 2025
