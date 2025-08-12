Met-Ed Announces Energization of the Klecknersville Substation in Northampton County, PA

FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company (FE PA), a FirstEnergy company known locally as Met-Ed, has announced energization of the Klecknersville Substation, which provides a new power source for customers in Moore, Lehigh, East Allen and Upper Nazareth townships and Bath and Chapman boroughs.

More than 5,000 residents and businesses in Northampton County, PA, are receiving electricity from the substation designed to support regional development. Previously, the customers were dependent on power lines stretching 15 to 20 miles from the Northwood Substation in Palmer Township, routed through wooded areas that were more susceptible to tree damage and vehicle accidents.

Currently, shorter 5 to 10-mile lines coming from the new substation deliver electricity more efficiently, with smart technology automatically rerouting power during outages so fewer customers are affected and service is restored faster.

The substation is equipped with smart grid technology, including automated devices that:

Detect and isolate problems automatically.

Restore service remotely without dispatching a crew.

Pinpoint outage locations to speed up repairs.

These upgrades mean fewer, shorter and less widespread outages for customers.

The substation includes wildlife guards, rubber boots and sleeves, keeping squirrels and other climbing animals away from energized equipment. The project is part of Energize365, FirstEnergy's $28 billion investment program to modernize the electric grid across the footprint between 2025 and 2029.