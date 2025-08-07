National Grid Launches £8 Billion Transmission Partnership to Support Infrastructure Upgrades

National Grid has announced a new initiative aimed at streamlining the delivery of critical substation infrastructure across England and Wales. The Electricity Transmission Partnership (ETP), valued at approximately £8 billion, is intended to support the UK’s broader clean energy and grid modernization goals through a more collaborative, long-term approach with the supply chain.

The ETP will cover construction and upgrades of around 130 substations over the course of National Grid’s current investment cycle, known as RIIO-T3, which spans through March 2031. The initiative aligns with National Grid’s proposal to invest up to £35 billion into the electricity transmission system over this period.

Under the new model, selected suppliers are designated as regional delivery partners and awarded exclusive access to substation projects within their regions, based on ongoing performance and capacity to scale. National partners have also been selected to support projects that fall outside the defined regional scopes.

According to National Grid, the approach is designed to encourage greater certainty for suppliers, support workforce development, and strengthen domestic supply chain capabilities.

“Our Electricity Transmission Partnership marks a bold shift in how we deliver vital electricity infrastructure,” said Alice Delahunty, president of National Grid Electricity Transmission. “By adopting a regional, long-term approach, we’re giving our supply chain the certainty to invest in people, skills and innovation. It’s a key step in turning our RIIO-T3 investment ambitions into action and building a resilient grid to support Britain’s clean energy future.”

The following suppliers have been named as regional delivery partners:

Balfour Beatty – North East region

Morgan Sindall Infrastructure – North West region

Murphy – South West (region one) and London & South East region

M Group Energy – South West (region two)

OTW – Central West region

In addition, Linxon and Burns & McDonnell have been appointed as national delivery partners to provide support beyond the regional scopes.

In July, an initial £1.3 billion worth of substation work was earmarked for future contract awards to these partners, with more to follow based on performance and evolving system needs.

The ETP complements existing supply chain initiatives led by National Grid, including the Great Grid Partnership and a new high-voltage direct current (HVDC) framework, all part of a broader strategy to improve delivery capacity and resilience across the energy infrastructure landscape.

“This £8 billion partnership from National Grid is proof that the clean energy transition is the economic opportunity of the 21st century,” said Energy Minister Michael Shanks. “It provides a boost for Britain’s supply chains, invests in the future of our highly skilled workforce, and helps to deliver clean, homegrown power that we control.”

Looking ahead, National Grid stated that the ETP model may eventually be expanded to include other aspects of transmission network development, such as overhead lines and cable infrastructure.