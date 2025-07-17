National Grid Outlines Infrastructure Proposal in Port Talbot to Support Green Steel Transition

National Grid has announced plans for network infrastructure upgrades in Port Talbot to support Tata Steel’s transition to Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steelmaking. The company will host a public information event on July 17 at the Margam Community Centre to share details of the proposed Margam Connection Project and gather feedback from local residents and businesses.

The project involves the expansion of the existing Margam site with a new 275kV gas-insulated substation (GIS). National Grid is also planning a second 275kV GIS on Tata Steel’s Port Talbot site, connected to Margam via underground cable. The latter component was subject to a separate planning process.

The Margam Connection Project aims to provide the electricity infrastructure required for Tata Steel’s new low-carbon steel production facility while also reinforcing the broader regional electricity network. Tata Steel recently began construction on its EAF at Port Talbot, which will be powered through the new substations.

National Grid will work with Laing O’Rourke as principal contractor to construct both substations using switchgear technology that is free from sulphur hexafluoride (SF6), a greenhouse gas commonly used as an electrical insulator. This technology is designed to reduce the environmental impact of the sites and contribute to National Grid’s target to halve SF6 emissions by 2030.

Richard Gott, project director at National Grid Electricity Transmission, said, “Our Margam Connection Project will help deliver a cleaner, more secure energy future for South Wales, while supporting sustainable growth in one of the region’s key industries. By enabling the electrification of Tata Steel’s operations, we’re not only supporting the UK’s transition to green steel but also helping to safeguard jobs and strengthen the local economy. We look forward to engaging with the community and hearing their views.”

Peter Lyons, managing director for Laing O’Rourke’s Europe hub, added, “We’re proud to be part of the Margam Connection Project delivery team, continuing our partnership with National Grid. Through early collaboration, we have worked together on the design and implementation programme, National Grid has valued both our unique operating model and our technical expertise. This project is another fantastic example of how we’re helping to deliver cleaner and more secure energy for the UK.”

A 28-day statutory pre-application consultation (PAC) will follow the public information event before National Grid submits its planning application to Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council later this summer.

National Grid is planning up to £35 billion of investment in its transmission network across England and Wales between 2026 and 2031, with the goal of connecting new low-carbon energy sources, enabling industrial electrification, and supporting long-term economic development.