GE Vernova Secures Contract to Modernize Kuhmoos Grid Node for TransnetBW in Germany

German transmission system operator TransnetBW has commissioned GE Vernova to modernize the Kuhmoos grid node, an electrical substation in southern Germany for cross-border power flows and regional grid stability.

The upgraded site is expected to enhance frequency regulation, voltage stability, and power exchange between Germany, France, and Switzerland upon completion.

Kuhmoos, located near the Swiss border, serves as a critical transmission hub and connection point for two pumped-storage hydropower plants. As part of Germany’s broader effort to strengthen grid infrastructure, the modernization of Kuhmoos aims to increase the capacity and reliability of the substation to support the integration of renewable energy and rising power flows across interconnected European networks.

GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business will deliver a new 380 kV gas-insulated substation (GIS), replacing the existing air insulated switchgear, doubling capacity within a smaller footprint and maintaining live operations throughout construction. The project includes 15 bays of compact GIS technology a 4 Main Busbar System, allowing for more flexible, secure, and space-efficient power distribution.

The project also integrates a mechanical switched capacitor with damping network (MSCDN) - a technology helping regulate voltage and reduce losses, especially as more high-power flows move through the grid.

The EU power sector is expected to generate around 70% of its electricity from renewables by 2030 and nearly 90% by 2050, according to the latest IRENA outlook. Grid modernization, accelerated infrastructure investment, and better cross-border coordination are required to reach these targets.

Recent insights from the World Economic Forum’s 2025 Energy Transition Index highlighted the need to improve system flexibility and resilience, especially as electricity demand increases.