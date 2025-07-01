Thermal Monitoring System Enhances Fire Detection and Grid Resilience at Ireland’s Moneypoint Power Station

In a critical step toward improving grid resilience and operational safety, ESB Energy has deployed an advanced thermal monitoring system at Moneypoint Power Station, one of Ireland’s largest and most vital electricity facilities. The technology upgrade—implemented in collaboration with Butler Technologies and using FLIR thermal imaging—marks a significant shift in how utilities can detect fires and monitor equipment health in real time.

Boosting Reliability Amid Mounting Grid Pressures

The installation comes amid growing concern about grid fragility across Europe, brought into sharper focus by the April 2025 blackouts in Spain and Portugal. Those events disrupted essential services for millions and served as a stark reminder of how single-point failures can cascade through interconnected energy systems.

At Moneypoint, which supports up to a quarter of Ireland’s electricity demand, a fire or equipment failure could have similar national implications. ESB’s new monitoring system helps mitigate that risk by providing continuous, automated thermal surveillance across critical components such as transformers, cables, and turbine halls.

From Manual Checks to Automated, Real-Time Response

Before the installation, engineers at Moneypoint relied on weekly manual thermal inspections using handheld devices—an approach that introduced delays in identifying potential hazards. Today, fixed FLIR thermal cameras provide sub-second alerts, enabling faster response to temperature anomalies and reducing the risk of fire spreading or equipment failure escalating.

The system is capable of initiating plant shutdown procedures within 15 seconds of detecting a fire—an essential safeguard for maintaining grid stability. That speed and precision provide an extra layer of redundancy when the grid is stressed or undergoing maintenance.

Data-Driven Condition Monitoring

Beyond fire detection, the system offers high-resolution condition monitoring, capturing more than 16,000 reference points per image. This allows engineers to detect subtle changes in thermal signatures that may indicate wear or malfunction long before visible signs appear. Real-time alerts and exact location data eliminate guesswork, helping teams make quick, informed decisions.

The insights gained from this deployment have already prompted additional investment in the technology. ESB is expanding camera coverage at Moneypoint and piloting a new mobile app that allows shift managers to receive alerts across multiple platforms, including SMS and email.

Human-Centric Technology

“This isn’t about replacing engineers,” said John Free, Senior Account Manager at Butler Technologies. “It’s about empowering them. With fewer people on-site, this system becomes an extra set of eyes they can trust.”

The integrated system ties into Moneypoint’s existing video management infrastructure, offering operators a centralized interface for viewing alerts and camera feeds. When an abnormal temperature is detected, the affected zone automatically expands onscreen, guiding engineers directly to the issue.

Laying the Foundation for a Renewable Future

Though Moneypoint currently operates as an oil-fired facility, it is also a testbed for future renewable integration, including offshore wind. The thermal monitoring system was chosen not only for its current capabilities but also for its potential to evolve alongside the plant’s transition to cleaner energy sources.

Future applications under exploration include AI-driven visual analytics to confirm valve positions or detect performance trends, paving the way for predictive maintenance and remote diagnostics.

A Model for National and Regional Resilience

This deployment marks the first time such a comprehensive thermal system has been integrated into Ireland’s national grid. It is also one of the earliest efforts in Europe to connect real-time condition monitoring with broader goals for renewable infrastructure.

The system is already influencing future planning. ESB and Butler Technologies are now testing similar thermal monitoring setups in substations—specifically targeting failure-prone connection points. If the pilot is successful, the system could be scaled to more than 500 substations across Ireland.

As energy providers navigate the dual pressures of decarbonization and reliability, the Moneypoint installation offers a practical example of how intelligent monitoring can support both. For grid operators seeking to modernize while safeguarding uptime, this approach represents a meaningful step forward.