Terna’s Electrical Substation in Cirè Enters Operations

Terna’s Electrical Substation (ES) in Cirè, in the municipality of Pergine Valsugana, which is part of the restructuring of the 132 kV grid in the Trento area, is operational.

The infrastructure has been connected to the Primary Cabin operated by Set Distribuzione; to the Ora and Borgo Valsugana cabins, both owned by the local distributor through overhead and underground cable connections; and to Terna’s existing Trento Sud ES.

The $49.72 million project will help provide a more reliable load supply for the city of Trento, minimizing grid transmission losses and reducing CO₂ emissions by around 6,300 tons per year.

The completion of the work will enable the demolition of over 12 km of overhead power lines and 59 pylons running through the residential centre of Trento, 55 of which are present since 1940. The plan experienced the removal of conductors and four pylons in the municipality of Pergine Valsugana.

Terna’s 2025-2034 Development Plan includes an investment of $1.16 billion in the region of Trentino-Alto Adige over the next 10 years, with around half the resources to be allocated to the autonomous province of Trento. The new infrastructure will help strengthen grid meshing, increasing the efficiency and adequacy of the electricity system.