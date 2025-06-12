SP Energy Networks Completes $11.41 Million Upgrade of Kilmarnock Town Substation

SP Energy Networks has completed an $11.41 million upgrade of Kilmarnock Town substation, helping to boost capacity and resilience in the region.

The UK’s electricity demand is predicted to double by 2050 as more homes and businesses have their power needs, including heating and transport, met by electricity. The upgrade will help more locally generated power connect to the grid and be transported across the country – providing more green electricity to support everyday lives.

The investment is part of wider work to strengthen the transmission network across the UK, helping to release economic growth and increase energy security, while moving the country towards an all-electric future. Work on the substation focused on replacing two aging transformers and upgrading other substation equipment that had reached the end of its operational life, including switching gear and circuit breakers.

Through this modernization, the East Ayrshire substation has increased capacity to meet future energy demands and will allow more communities to benefit from secure and reliable supplies. The investment to support green energy transmission supports the UK’s goal to achieve a clean power system by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.