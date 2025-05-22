Fingrid Signs Contract to Construct Halsua and Ullava 400 kV Substations

Fingrid Oyj, Finland's transmission system operator, and Caverion have signed a contract for the construction of Halsua and Ullava 400 kV substations.

The contract is a turn-key delivery of both substations including earth- and construction works, main equipment delivery, installation and commissioning activities.

The project not only aims to improve electricity transmission capacity in Finland but also enable the construction of wind and solar power, which will help achieve the country’s climate goals and maintain adequate electricity self-sufficiency in the region.

The project will be implemented during 2025-2027, and the substations will be operational in summer 2027.