Norway to Advance Grid Decarbonization with SF₆-Free Technology

GE Vernova has announced the forthcoming deployment of two high-voltage 420 kV sulfur hexafluoride - free (SF6-free) gas-insulated substations (GIS) for Statnett, Norway’s Transmission System Operator (TSO), and Equinor.

The contract, awarded in Q4 2024, covers the design, supply, and installation of GIS units at Skaidi and Hyggevatn as part of Statnett’s 420 kV transmission line project, supporting Norway’s energy transition and decarbonization effort.

The Skaidi substation will include upgrading the existing facility, while the Hyggevatn substation will be a new installation. They both aim to modernize Norway’s electrical grid, increase capacity, and electrify Melkoya Island, possessing Equinor’s Snohvit gas field and Hammerfest LNG plant.

The design of these substations will be based on GE Vernova’s g³ technology, which replaces SF₆ gas, a potent greenhouse gas used in high-voltage equipment. The g³ technology is part of GE Vernova’s GRiDEA portfolio, a suite of decarbonization solutions empowering grid operators to meet their net-zero objectives.

Launched in 2014, g³ gas shows an approximately 99% reduction in greenhouse gas contribution to global warming as compared to SF₆, supporting the energy sector’s decarbonization goals.

GE Vernova’s g³ technology roadmap covers a wide range of voltage levels, from 72.5 kV up to 550 kV. The EU Commission LIFE Program has recognized the technology’s potential by co-funding the development of the SF₆-free 420 kV GIS interrupter, under the LifeGRID project.

The g³ technology is helping utilities take immediate action to reduce the carbon footprint of their high-voltage power grids, supporting their decarbonization goals. Statnett’s Skaidi and Hyggevatn substations are expected to be operational by 2029.