Terna Announces Launch of Authorization Process for Electrical Connection Project Between Substations of Caracoli and Ciminna

The Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security has launched the authorization process for Terna’s 380 kV electrical connection project between the substations of Caracoli and Ciminna in the province of Palermo.

Following the approval process, Terna has published a notice listing the plots of land in the area potentially affected by the work, which are located in the municipalities of Termini Imerese, Sciara, Caccamo, Roccapalumba, Vicari, Campofelice di Fitalia, Mezzojuso and Ciminna. Terna expects to invest around $162.3 million for the project, as confirmed in its 2025-2034 Development Plan, which allocates a total of $3.92 billion to Sicily.

The new project will connect two infrastructures:

The Chiaramonte Gulfi-Ciminna power line, currently in the executive design stage preliminary to the opening of work sites; and

The eastern section of the Tyrrhenian Link, under construction and set to connect with the Caracoli node.

The new 380 kV Caracoli-Ciminna connection will set out from the electrical substation in Caracoli as an underground cable which will run for around 20 km. After passing through new transition infrastructure in the municipality of Termini Imerese, it will continue as an overhead line for about 40 km, ending at the Ciminna substation, which is scheduled to be upgraded.

The connection is part of a broader range of interventions on the local grid, which will help to increase the reliability and security of the electricity supply in western Sicily. It will also boost the integration of energy from renewable sources in the region, and enable the full harnessing of the Tyrrhenian Link, ensuring new interconnections for the Sicilian grid.

Moreover, the intervention will enable an efficient use of generation facilities, improving the operation of the energy markets and providing benefits for end users.

Citizens, particularly the owners of the plots of land affected by the work, will be allowed to consult the planning documents at the offices of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, the Region of Sicily, and the municipalities involved. They will also be permitted to submit their written comments to the Ministry and Terna within 30 days of publication of the notice.