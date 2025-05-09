Enersense Selected to Build Substation in Herva, Ii

Fingrid has awarded Enersense a contract to serve as the main contractor for the construction of a 400/110 kV transformer substation in Herva, located in the municipality of Ii in Northern Ostrobothnia. The project is part of a broader infrastructure development package in the region.

The new substation is intended to facilitate the integration of upcoming wind power projects in the area into the national electricity grid. It is also expected to enhance the reliability and transmission capacity of the local power network. The Herva substation will contribute to the transfer of electricity from northern regions to the south, in line with ongoing energy development in Northern Ostrobothnia.

In addition to the substation, Enersense is also responsible for constructing the Herva–Nuojuankangas transmission line, which will be connected to the new facility.

Enersense has been involved in multiple energy infrastructure projects in the region. Recent work includes the completion of the Simojoki substation and the ongoing expansion of substations in Vaala and Muhos for Fingrid.

The contract, valued at approximately €15 million, is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027 and will be recorded in Enersense’s Power segment order book for the second quarter of 2025.