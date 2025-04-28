New Substation in Boardman, Oregon, Expands Energy Infrastructure to Support Regional Growth

The Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) has completed and energized a new high-voltage substation in north-central Oregon to address increasing electricity demand and support the integration of new energy generation resources in the Pacific Northwest.

The Longhorn Substation, located near Boardman, is part of BPA’s broader effort to expand and modernize the region’s electric grid. The facility will enable approximately 2,500 megawatts of new generator interconnections and is intended to enhance the reliability and capacity of the transmission network serving local and regional needs.

BPA executives, along with representatives from Umatilla Electric Cooperative (UEC), elected officials, and industry leaders, are marking the substation's commissioning and the completion of its first phase of operation. Longhorn Substation also serves as a key connection point for UEC, which purchases wholesale electricity and transmission services from BPA and supplies power across much of the Columbia Basin and Blue Mountain areas of Northeastern Oregon.

The substation provides a direct interconnection to BPA’s McNary-Coyote Springs 500-kV transmission line, as well as multiple 230-kilovolt connections that will support both immediate and future customer needs. These upgrades aim to strengthen local infrastructure, improve regional connectivity, and support economic development by enabling new industrial, agricultural, and commercial investments in the Boardman area.

Longhorn is part of BPA’s larger grid expansion plan, which includes approximately 23 proposed transmission projects totaling around $5 billion. These efforts are designed to meet future energy needs across the Pacific Northwest and to bolster the reliability and affordability of the electric system.

The construction of Longhorn Substation and related infrastructure reflects ongoing regional efforts to enhance the electric grid’s resilience and capacity to meet evolving electricity demands.