The Electrical Distribution Network Upgrade Project to Strengthen Sellafield Site’s Electrical Distribution Network

The Electrical Distribution Network Upgrade Project (EDNUP), delivered by the Infrastructure Strategic Alliance, an alliance between Sellafield, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure and Arup, aims to strengthen the Sellafield site’s electrical distribution network by installing six new substations and bolstering its emergency power generation capability.

After months of planning, six boxes containing new generators, fuel tanks and roof assemblies were delivered to Sellafield in late 2024. Each generator and fuel tank has a combined weight of approximately 117 tons and required a 750 ton crane to lift them into place.

Work is under progress to connect and test the generators to prepare them for operation. The project will ensure the site to always have the power required, especially during shortages.