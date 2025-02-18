President of Uganda Commissions Mirama-Kabale Power-Line and Substation in Rubanda District

President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has announced commissioning of the Mirama-Kabale high voltage power-line and its substation at Hamuko village in Rubanda district.

The commissioning is part of the Presidential performance assessment tour on the Parish Development Model (PDM) and wealth creation in Kigezi Sub-region.

“The commissioned high voltage power substation is aimed at boosting industrialization and job creation in this area,” said Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. “People must be reminded that while they celebrate the commissioning of this electricity, they have a role to play in conserving the wetlands because the water used in generating this electricity at Jinja originates from the wetlands where small rivers get the water they pour to River Nile through other rivers like Kagera.”

The Hamuko, Kabale Substation, Rubanda District electricity project, which passes through through Ntungamo, Rukiga, Kabale and Rubanda districts, was financed by the Islamic Development Bank with a loan of $83.75 million, under the oversight of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development. The Ministry also highlighted that most project-affected persons (PAPs) were compensated, with 2,467 paid out of the 2,529 individuals.

Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, the Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, highlighted the project’s importance in improving power stability, supporting rural electrification, and driving socio-economic development.

“Today, we are witnessing the commissioning of a transformative project that will significantly enhance power stability in Southwestern Uganda, particularly in the Kigezi sub-region,” said Hon. Nankabirwa. “This project will in addition to delivering electricity; create opportunities for industrial growth, improve livelihoods, and contribute to the nation’s overall economic development.”

According to the CEO of Uganda Electricity Transmission Company (UETCL) Mr. Joshua Karamagi, the completion of the project to ensure energy security for the Kigezi region was due to a collaboration with various stakeholders like; the Government of Uganda, the Islamic Development Bank, the local community and leadership and Colenco Consulting (Nigeria), CCC-GTSCC Consortium (Nigeria), and Ceylex Engineering PVT (Sri Lanka).

The Rubanda district LCV chairman Mr Stephen Kasyaba has urged the community members to use the electricity substation for establishment of small and big industries to encourage development in the region.