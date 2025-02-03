UGL Awarded Contract to Deliver Electricity Infrastructure Works for Western Power

UGL, a member of the CIMIC Group, has been awarded a contract to deliver electricity infrastructure works for Western Power, a Western Australian (WA) State Government owned corporation responsible for building, maintaining and operating the South West Interconnecting System (SWIS) electricity network.

As part of WA Government-funded Clean Energy Link – North project, UGL will design, supply, install and commission extensions to the existing Neerabup 132 kV and 330 kV substations, approximately 40 KM north of Perth, WA. The project will strengthen the State’s electricity network to enable a greater supply of renewable energy from the Wheatbelt region and the Mid West region.

“Western Power looks forward to working with UGL to deliver this critical infrastructure supporting decarbonisation goals as we transition to a sustainable energy system,” said Western Power Chief Executive Officer, Sam Barbaro. “We’re continuing to investigate network capacity expansion and strengthening options that maximise the use of existing network infrastructure, corridors, and easements and minimise impacts on the communities and the environment.”

UGL is set to begin work in February 2025 as part of a two year contract.