Construction Milestone Reached for Dover Substation to Enhance New York’s Electric Grid

The construction of a new electric substation in the Town of Dover has achieved a significant milestone with the delivery of three large, critical pieces of equipment, marking progress toward improving New York State’s electric transmission system.

Scheduled for completion in 2025, the Dover Station project, led by New York Transco and located off State Route 22, will enhance grid reliability, expand operational capabilities, and improve access to clean energy across the state. Substations like Dover Station play an essential role in the transmission of electricity, adjusting voltage levels as power travels from generation facilities to localized delivery systems serving homes and businesses.

In late November and early January, New York Transco received two phase angle regulators (PARs) and a control unit for the project. PARs are specialized transformers that regulate power flow and voltage on transmission lines, optimizing system performance. These components, each approximately 40 feet long, 12 feet wide, 16 feet high, and weighing nearly 300 tons, were transported up the Hudson River by barge to Hudson, NY, before being delivered to the Dover site via 170-foot-long trucks. The carefully coordinated truck transport, conducted with New York State Police escorts, took place during off-peak hours to minimize traffic disruptions and ensure public safety.

“We extend our gratitude to the Town of Dover, Dutchess County, the New York State Department of Transportation, the New York State Police, and local residents and businesses for their continued cooperation as we advance construction on this critical infrastructure,” Mullin added. “We look forward to further equipment deliveries in 2025 to complete this important project.”

Construction on the Dover Station began in the summer of 2024, utilizing skilled labor from union halls, including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1249. The substation complements the New York Energy Solution (NYES), a recently completed 54-mile transmission line and modernization project in the Hudson Valley that was delivered six months ahead of schedule and on budget in 2023.