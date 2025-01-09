Western Power Undertakes More Than 200 Upgrades to Transmission Substations Across South West Interconnected System

Western Power is working on more than 200 upgrades to transmission substations across the South West Interconnected System to boost network resilience before summer.

The works include inspections, asset repairs and maintenance on some of the network’s important assets, responsible for controlling and protecting the flow of electricity between power generators and homes and businesses.

According to Zane Christmas, Western Power Asset Operations Executive Manager, the work was part of the organization’s summer preparedness works.

“Transmission substations are a critical pathway to supply tens of thousands of customers, so it’s vital all our infrastructure is ready for what’s predicted to be another extremely hot summer,” said Zane Christmas. “The demand on our infrastructure has changed rapidly over the past few years and we’re doing everything we can to increase its resilience.”