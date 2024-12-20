SSEN Transmission Submits Planning Application for Greens Substation Project to Aberdeenshire Council

SSEN Transmission has submitted a planning application for the Greens 400 kV substation project, near New Deer, to Aberdeenshire Council.

The project is an important part of the transmission operator’s proposed Beauly to Peterhead 400 kV overhead line (OHL) connection. It will help deliver high voltage, clean renewable power for connection to homes and businesses across the UK, helping meet Scotland and the UK’s net zero and energy security ambitions.

The project will involve construction of a new outdoor 400 kV Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS) substation located east of Turriff and south of Cuminestown to connect to the Beauly to Peterhead 400kV OHL, and to the existing New Deer substation through underground cable.

The substation site was finalized considering an environmental and technical perspective, including access routes and its connectivity to existing and proposed OHL infrastructure.

A series of pre-application consultation events like landscape and screening measures to reduce visual impact, a detailed plan for construction traffic looking to minimize impact on the local road network, and proposals for Biodiversity Net Gain, offered the opportunity to members of the public to help outline the substation proposals.