HSM Offshore Energy Completes Rollout of THOR Offshore High Voltage Substation Topside

HSM Offshore Energy has announced the successful rollout of the THOR Offshore High Voltage Substation (OHVS) topside and the installation of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) modules for RWE Renewables. The work was completed at HSM’s Schiedam yard in the Netherlands and marks a significant milestone in the development of Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm.

The THOR offshore wind farm, with a planned capacity of 1,058 MW, is designed to provide renewable energy to more than 1,000,000 Danish households, approximately one-third of all homes in the country. The substation will play a central role in the project by collecting power generated by the wind turbines, converting it to transmission-level voltage, and transporting it via export cables to an onshore substation at Volder Søndervang.

HSM Offshore Energy is delivering the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, and Commissioning (EPCIC) scope for the project, including the high-voltage substation and its jacket foundation. Installation is scheduled for 2025, followed by commissioning and testing in 2026. Operations by RWE Renewables are expected to commence in late 2026.

The THOR project represents a key step in Denmark’s and Europe’s broader renewable energy initiatives aimed at increasing capacity and reducing carbon emissions.