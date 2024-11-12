Capacity for the Kronstorf Substation in Austria to Expand

SPIE, an European company dealing with multi-technical services in energy and communications, has been commissioned by Austrian Power Grid (APG) to expand and increase the capacity of the Kronstorf substation, as part of the Secure Electricity Supply for the Central Region of Upper Austria project, developed by regional grid operators to future-proof the electricity network.

The project’s goal is to ensure a sustainable power supply and support the energy transition as well as electrification of industry, business and society. The Kronstorf substation will become part of the new 220-kV supply ring, which connects APG’s substations with two regional distribution grid operators and is expected to replace the existing 110-kV network by 2030.

SPIE is working with the customer on the planning and implementation of this infrastructure project. The scope of service includes the detailed planning and construction of 380-kV outdoor switchgear and the primary and secondary technical integration of 220-kV switchgear.

“Partial commissioning of the substation is already planned for autumn 2025,” said Gernot Rausch, Project Manager for Energy Technology in the Austria operational division at SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria.