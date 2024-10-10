Shell, Ernst Bode.
From left to right: Maarten Abbenhuis (COO TenneT), Boudewijn Siemons (CEO Port of Rotterdam Authority) and Frans Everts (president-director Shell Netherlands).
  1. Substations

Companies Sign Agreement to Connect Holland Hydrogen 1 to High-Voltage Grid

Oct. 10, 2024
The 200 MW electrolyzer will be connected to the Maasvlakte 380 kV high-voltage substation in the Amaliahaven at Maasvlakte 2 through a temporary connection.

Shell and TenneT have signed a connection and transport agreement to connect the former’s hydrogen plant, Holland Hydrogen 1, a 200 MW electrolyzer on the Maasvlakte, to the high-voltage grid.

The electrolyzer will be connected to the Maasvlakte 380 kV high-voltage substation in the Amaliahaven at Maasvlakte 2 through a temporary connection. Shell will receive a permanent and complete connection to the high-voltage grid as soon as the substation is commissioned.

TenneT lacks space on the existing high-voltage substations to connect the hydrogen plant. The new substation is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The plant, to be situated behind the dunes on the Dutch coast on Maasvlakte 2, will help the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam (Pernis) to become more sustainable. A hydrogen pipeline will connect the hydrogen plant to the port of Rotterdam.

