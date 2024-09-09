North Shore Substation in Washington Energized for a More Reliable, Resilient Electrical Grid

The Chelan County Public Utility District in Washington has energized the new North Shore substation, improving electrical reliability and flexibility for the communities of Chelan and Manson.

The North Shore substation site, about five-acre along Henderson Road, was selected in 2017 with input from the community. Design work commenced in 2020, and construction followed in 2023. The project was completed with a budget of around $10.5 million.

The new substation is part of Chelan PUD’s long-term plan to add 15 more substations across the county over the next decade. The utility’s goal is to improve the reliability of the electrical grid by balancing the load among substations.

Currently, Chelan PUD operates 33 substations throughout its service area, each serving about 1,500 homes. As demand for electricity continues to rise, more substations are planned for areas such as Manson, Wenatchee, and Leavenworth.