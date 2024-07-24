DEWA Commissions Eight 132 kV Transmission Substations Worth $370. 27 Million in H1 2024

According to HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), DEWA has commissioned eight 132 kV transmission substations worth $370. 27 million in H1 2024, with a conversion capacity of 1,200 MVA.

The projects included 89 km of ground cable to improve efficiency of the transmission network in Dubai and meet the growing demand for electricity across the Emirate.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer stated that some of these substations serve residential neighborhoods for Emirati citizens in Dubai backing the integrated housing plan under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The plan aims to enhance the quality of life in all residential areas for Emiratis and strengthen social wellbeing.

“We continue our relentless efforts to achieve the goals of the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, and Dubai Social Agenda 33 to provide the best living experience and residential services that are suitable for all,” said Al Tayer. “We also work to enhance the reliability and availability of the energy network in Dubai utilising the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, smart technologies, and innovative practices across all our services and operations.”

“We have achieved 100% in the reliability and availability of the energy transmission system in Dubai since 2018 and DEWA has secured the best performance among utilities worldwide,” added Al Tayer. “The total cost of DEWA’s electricity transmission network projects under construction exceeds $1.36 billion.”

The new transmission substations were commissioned in Al Thanya 3, Al Barsha South 4, Wadi Al Shabak, Nadd Hessa, International City Phase 2, Wadi Al Safa 5, and Umm Suqeim 3. The project completion required more than 8 million working hours using the latest global digital technologies for transmission substations.

“The total number of transmission substations across Dubai reached 382 by the end of June 2024, which includes 27 400 kV substations and 355 132 kV substations,” said Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA. “There are 31 132 kV transmission substation under construction, and DEWA is reviewing financial proposals for 6 new 132 kV transmission substations.”

DEWA plans to issue new tenders to build more than 50 132 kV transmission substations and extend 350 km of ground transmission cables over the next three years.

Additionally, DEWA has awarded contracts for ten 132 kV substations in various area across Dubai, including Al Aweer 1, Umm Nahad 4, Al Manara, Umm Suqeim 2, Al Quoz Industrial 3, Hatta, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha 2, Wadi Al Safa 4, and Zabeel 2, worth $272. 26 million.

DEWA has also awarded projects to extend 132 kV ground cables to connect the new transmission substations to the main electricity transmission grid, with a total length of 25 km and a total cost of up to $47.92 million.