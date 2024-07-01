GE Vernova
A typical Synchronous Condenser installation by GE Vernova.
  1. Substations

GE Vernova to Supply and Construct Two Separate 115 kV Synchronous Condenser Sites to Improve Grid Stability in Upstate New York

July 1, 2024
GE Vernova will install three synchronous condenser machines including Prolec GE generator step-up transformers at each site.

GE Vernova has been awarded a contract by National Grid’s upstate New York business to supply and construct two separate 115 kV synchronous condenser sites at the company’s Coffeen and Taylorville substations.

GE Vernova will install three synchronous condenser machines including Prolec GE generator step-up (GSU) transformers at each site. They are expected to help manage the flow of electricity and prevent power outages by increasing the short-circuit strength for consistent and reliable power to homes and businesses.

GE Vernova will look after studies, engineering, project management, building construction, equipment installation, and commissioning of the project. While the Coffeen site near Watertown, New York, is expected to be completed by August 2028, the Taylorville site will follow in March 2029.

“These projects are a key part of New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), a larger effort to meet New York State’s ambitious goals to reduce carbon emissions by 85% by 2050 from 1990 levels", said Olivier Ruiz, Regional General Manager for Grid Systems Integration – NAM at GE Vernova. “These new substations are expected to help enhance grid stability and reliability which is vital for supporting the state's transition to a low-carbon future.”

