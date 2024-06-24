National Grid Transports Over 1,300 Tons of Supergrid Transformers Across the UK in H1 2024

National Grid has delivered more than 1,300 tons of supergrid transformers (SGTs) to substations across its electricity transmission network in H1 2024.

A 174-ton SGT arrived in Bridgwater substation in Somerset in May by travelling on boat from Rotterdam, sailed up the River Parrett and maneuvered by specialist teams through Bridgwater town to the nearby substation.

The Bridgwater upgrade is part of National Grid’s Hinkley Connection Project, which is increasing the substation’s voltage from 275 kV to 400 kV to reinforce the network in the region for future demand growth.

A similar sized SGT arrived at Tilbury Docks en route to a grid supply point (GSP) substation built in Suffolk as part of National Grid’s Bramford to Twinstead Reinforcement project.

Tilbury Docks was also delivered with another SGT at Willesden substation in West London in early June. The SGT’s installation will progress the Willesden and Kensal Green Connection project to reinforce the network in readiness for National Grid to connect a data center in the area.

Additionally, two SGTs are planned for delivery to National Grid’s Elstree substation in Hertfordshire in June, as part of works to ensure continued safe and reliable electricity supplies in the region as demand grows.

These deliveries are following two SGT arrivals at the Biggleswade substation in February, which National Grid is building to provide a connection for UK Power Networks and a new SGT which maneuvered through London’s streets and into City Road substation in January.