Skip navigation
Menu
Cradle/jig concept used to assemble 765-kV dead ends on ground
Cradle/jig concept used to assemble 765-kV dead ends on ground and insert custom spreader bar.
Substations

A New Perspective Leads to Innovation at 765 kV

ComEd’s need to replace three dead-end assemblies into the Wilton Center station led to a new approach.

Time frame, budget, materials and design often are the critical factors governing the success of an electric utility project. Improvements on any one of these four factors make a project much more feasible and enticing for a utility. At Commonwealth Edison Co. (ComEd), an Exelon utility, it often is the case, as voltage increases, each of these factors takes on a new level of difficulty. It is no surprise any work on ComEd’s highest voltage lines of 765 kV bear the utmost level of concern and

Register to view the full article

Registration on tdworld.com allows you exclusive access to high-value content such as Transmission & Distribution World supplements: Smart Grid, Renewables, Vegetation Management, Linemen, and Hurricane Sandy.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
AEL&P line crew installing new Greenjacket product on a 69 kV disconnect switch
A Green Approach to Wildlife Protection
Sep 10, 2019
West_Bengal_Grid-Press.jpg
West Bengal Orders New GIS Substations
Sep 04, 2019
VIVOTEK CC9381-HV.jpg
Panoramic Network Camera Enables Day and Night Monitoring of Assets
Sep 03, 2019
A power substation
$34.3 Million for Transmission Life Extension and Modernization at Northern New York Substations
Aug 28, 2019