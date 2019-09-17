A New Perspective Leads to Innovation at 765 kV

Time frame, budget, materials and design often are the critical factors governing the success of an electric utility project. Improvements on any one of these four factors make a project much more feasible and enticing for a utility. At Commonwealth Edison Co. (ComEd), an Exelon utility, it often is the case, as voltage increases, each of these factors takes on a new level of difficulty. It is no surprise any work on ComEd’s highest voltage lines of 765 kV bear the utmost level of concern and