GE Supplies Power to One of the Largest Refinery Projects in Upper Egypt

Building on more than 40 years of partnership throughout Egypt, GE’s Grid Solutions business was awarded a contract by Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries (Enppi) to execute the Assiut Oil Refinery Company’s (ASORC) Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) project, set to provide electrical power to the newly established Naphtha Complex and the existing ASORC refinery in Assiut.

GE serve as the main contractor, on behalf of Enppi, for the $25-million deal. The project will provide the associated utilities and offsite to build the new insulated substation, which will initially feed ASORC’s new Naphtha Complex with a feed capacity of 660,000 tons/year, providing high octane and different grades of gasoline to Upper Egypt.

“We are proud to have GE’s Grid Solutions as our partner for this exciting project," says Eng. Alaa Hegazy, chairman and CEO of Enppi. "Through this new complex launched by ASORC, we intend to increase the production of gasoline to satisfy the increasing local market demand. At Enppi, we always intensify our efforts to strengthen our cooperation with strategic partners like GE to further enhance our delivery and maintain our clients’ trust.”

The contract was signed between Enppi and GE Grid Solutions in December 2018, with the project set to be executed in 12 months. This new complex by ASORC, which comes as part of the government’s program to upgrade refining capacity and efficiency in the Upper Egypt area, will convert 2.5 million tons/year of heavy fuel oil into high-quality petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, LPG and diesel. The new 3x75MVA, 220/11/6.6 kV substation will play a central role in support local demand in Upper Egypt.

“The key to achieving excellence in any project consists of choosing the right business partners," says Mahmoud Hassan Al Shaboury, chairman of ASORC. "With the expertise of Enppi and GE’s Grid Solutions, we’re confident that this huge project will greatly benefit Upper Egypt, provide petroleum products and reduce imports. This strategic venture will contribute to the implementation of Egypt's plan to develop Upper Egypt and support the government efforts to meet local market demands.”

Mohammed Mohaisen, president and CEO of GE’s Grid Solutions, Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, says it is a significant source of pride that the partnership in Egypt is so holistic in nature.

"Through our work with Enppi, we are able to provide tangible and impactful value to Upper Egypt, contributing to a growth vision that is coming to fruition," Mohaisen says. "Our goal, and the goal of every company should be to be as locally relevant as possible, and with this project, we are seeing the impact of this approach – working hand-in-hand with our partners to both transform a critical hub within Egypt while meeting local market demand.”