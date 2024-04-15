ComEd Expands 345 kV Elmhurst Transmission Substation

ComEd has expanded its 345 kV Elmhurst transmission substation to prepare the region for future power needs and increase resiliency of the transmission system.

The project, worth $93 million, is expected to be completed by December 2025. The project’s construction is carried out by Ruiz Construction Systems and customers currently served by this substation will not experience interruptions in power delivery due to construction.

Investments to expand the substation will not only support continued dependability for existing customers but also allow for future capacity upgrades to be made to foster continued economic and business growth for the region.

ComEd is modernizing the grid to support increasing demand as a result of the accelerated adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), residential heat pumps and solar deployments in Illinois. The utility will be able to increase high-voltage transmission capacity in the region as demand continues to grow following the upgrades to this substation.

“The expanded capabilities of this substation will continue to make DuPage County an attractive location for large, commercial and industrial businesses who depend on a reliable and resilient grid to maintain their operations,” said Greg Bedalov, president and CEO of Choose DuPage.

The project upgrades will support increased connectivity to neighboring substations in northern Illinois, increasing the overall resiliency of the system.

ComEd is hardening the high-voltage transmission system to perform better during severe weather by increasing the number of connective pathways from substation to substation.

“This investment in critical infrastructure means DuPage County residents can now benefit from the increased resiliency of the transmission system and find their electric power is more reliable, especially during high-use periods and inclement weather,” said DuPage County Board Chair, Deborah Conroy. “It’s important that these upgrades take place now, while also providing for future enhancements based on the residential and business needs of our community.”