The Role of Smart Grid Technologies

The idea of the smart grid has been around for decades, but today, new technologies and solutions are transforming the way that electricity is generated, transmitted, and distributed.

The global smart grid technology market is expected to grow from US$50 billion in 2022 to more than US$130 billion by 2028. But even as many utilities have made some level of investment in the smart grid, most are still flying blind when it comes to, analyzing, and utilizing the asset information that has been collected from both manual and automated inspections.

Used effectively, smart grid technologies are vital to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, transitioning toward renewable generation sources, and adapting to changing demand and usage patterns.

As much of the existing grid infrastructure nears the end of its useful life, investments in smart grid technology made today will shape how utilities operate in the years to come.