Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Commissions 14 132-kV Transmission Substations in 2023

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has introduced 14 new 132 kV substations with a conversion capacity of 2,100 MVA in 2023.

DEWA also installed 120 km of ground cables to connect the substations to the main transmission network to support an increased demand for electricity in Dubai.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said that the total cost of these substations and projects was approximately $40.83 million.

He explained that the total value of DEWA’s investments in electricity transmission projects reached $1.91 billion in 2023, which included $57 million in commissioned projects, and $1.33 billion in projects implemented and expected to be completed in 2024 and 2025.

According to Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission (Power) at DEWA, completing the 14 stations required more than 16 million working hours and internationally approved technologies to ensure security and safety standards.

The new transmission stations will serve Al Jaddaf, Nad Al Sheba 3, Al Rigga, Al Hebiah 4, Jebel Ali Port (2 substations), Marsa Dubai, Al Yufrah 1, Jebel Ali 2, Business Bay Crossing, Al Thanyah 5, and Jebel Ali Industrial 1,2,3.

Lootah added that the total of 132 kV transmission substations in Dubai reached 348 by the end of 2023 with 25 stations under construction.