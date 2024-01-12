SSEN Transmission And National Grid Electricity Transmission Start Work On Eastern Green Link 2 Converter Station

SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission have commenced work on the proposed Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) converter station to be built on a site south of Peterhead, near Boddam.

The joint venture project will be composed of around 440 km of subsea HVDC cable connecting new converter stations planned for Peterhead and Yorkshire.

The project will help the Scottish and UK governments to achieve their energy security and net zero climate targets. EGL2 will connect enough electricity to power two million homes.

Aberdeenshire Council approved plans for the converter station and construction is anticipated to start in late 2024 with completion in 2029.

Construction of the new converter station will involve the following steps: