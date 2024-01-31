Amarillo Substation Ready for Nature

Economic Impact

The Farmers substation upgrade is one of several investments in the Amarillo and Canyon, Texas, metro area designed to improve reliability. Other projects have included the new Echo substation to boost reliability in northern Amarillo, new Center Port substation to shift electric loads and free up more capacity while priming this industrial sector of Amarillo for additional growth opportunities, and a rebuilt Lawrence Park substation to improve the reliability and capacity of this power hub for west-central Amarillo neighborhoods and commercial districts. In addition, in southwest Amarillo, Xcel completed the Preston West substation and associated distribution lines southeast of Loop 335, freeing up capacity at nearby substations while ensuring continued growth without the concern of overloading existing facilities.

Kevin Carter, president and CEO of the Amarillo EDC, said, “The recent power system investments coincided with development plans for several new and expanded businesses that benefited from the Amarillo EDC’s incentive programs.”

In the South Georgia Business Park alone, the Amarillo EDC has attracted $200 million in capital investments responsible for 350 new jobs at three new facilities, including Cacique Cheese, Austin Hose and Caviness Beef.

The Farmers substation project ensures these and future businesses in the area will have the capacity they need to grow.

“Low electricity rates and high reliability are big draws for companies choosing to relocate or expand in Amarillo,” Carter said. “The investments Xcel Energy has made in substation and distribution infrastructure have been critical to our efforts to attract 3000 new jobs and over $2 billion in capital investment over the past two years.”

Additional expansions and upgrades are planned in Amarillo and outlying cities, including two new substations. They include a new Arnot substation to boost reliability and capacity in the Bushland and west Amarillo area and an Ashby substation in eastern Dalhart to serve new commercial customers and provide additional switching options.

