After the Storm: Rebuilding Networks

From hurricanes to wildfires, natural disasters can disrupt essential services, leaving communities dark and disconnected. Restoring these critical lifelines requires precision, speed, and cross-sector coordination.

A new docufilm, “After the Storm,” takes you inside that coordinated response. The film reveals how broadband providers work alongside utility crews and government agencies in the challenging process of rebuilding after a disaster.

Bringing services back online is rarely simple. Every stage relies on another, requiring crews to work in lockstep. Roads must be cleared before poles can be replaced. Poles must be set before lines can be restrung. Progress hinges on each piece happening in sequence, often while crews contend with ongoing storms, rugged terrain, and the added challenge of restoring the very communities they call home.

These moments of coordination don’t just happen — they’re built through planning, trust, and experience. “After the Storm” highlights that work, offering a rare look at how persistence and partnership drive recovery under the toughest conditions.

Watch the film to see how we can move faster by moving together — when every minute counts.