De-risking power grids with simulation

This short video from RTDS Technologies features experts at Dominion Energy, one of the leading energy companies in the US, discussing how they leverage real-time electromagnetic transient (EMT) simulation and hardware-in-the-loop testing. The RTDS Simulator is the technology at the heart of Dominion’s world-class simulation laboratory, which helps them address the many challenges of the energy transition. As Virginia and the surrounding region faces increased integration of inverter-based resources, data centers, and FACTS devices, it is critical for Dominion to understand the dynamic behaviour of the power grid and anticipate vulnerabilities. The RTDS Simulator enables detailed power system simulation and testing of new technologies prior to their integration on the grid in a safe and controlled lab environment. Dominion is also a leader in large-scale network simulation, which allows their team to efficiently study and improve the system restoration and black start process, and train operators in a realistic environment. The RTDS Simulator is a key technology in helping Dominion provide reliable, secure, sustainable power to their customers despite the rapidly changing power landscape.