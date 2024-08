The largest utility fleet in the world is at your disposal.

Quanta Aviation Services provides a central organization to manage, coordinate and serve all Quanta Services’ aviation operations. The group also provides a one-stop shop for aviation needs in the construction and utility sector.

Quanta Aviation Services

TOTAL AIRCRAFT: 104

23 DIFFERENT AIRCRAFT MODELS

+25,000 ANNUAL FLIGHT HOURS

OPERATIONS THROUGHOUT NORTH AMERICA

+45 DIFFERENT WORK METHODS