Tackling Grid Challenges with AECC: The TS Next-Generation Advanced Conductor

Today's grid challenges can't be solved with yesterday's technology. Yet the dominant conductor technology is over a century old, while first-generation advanced conductors haven't been widely adopted due to well-known installation issues, longevity, and affordability concerns.

Jason explains how next-generation advanced conductor technology enables five key grid attributes: reliability, resiliency, affordability, speed to deploy, and safety. He points to Aluminum Encapsulated Carbon Core (AECC) conductors, which allow utilities to complete reconductoring projects without structure modifications—something often unavoidable with steel-core alternatives—while also reducing structure requirements in new builds.