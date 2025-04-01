Drone-Deployed Protection: How FireFly Bird Diverters Save Millions

FireFly FF Bird Diverters

Power lines and birds have long faced a challenging coexistence—but innovative technology is changing that. The FireFly FF Bird Diverter, with its unique combination of motion, reflectivity, and luminescence, has proven to reduce bird mortality by at least 73%. Drone technology is revolutionizing the installation process, making it safer and cost-effective. This product is transforming power infrastructures globally, including an impressive deployment of over 20,000 units across Hawaii's vulnerable seabird habitats.

Solving a Critical Problem

Millions of birds perish annually in collisions with power lines, guy wires, and other electrical grid equipment. These structures are most dangerous at dawn, dusk, and in foggy conditions when visibility is poor. For Hawaii's unique and often endangered bird species, these collisions could put their populations at risk.

The FireFly FF Bird Diverter, developed by an ornithologist and substantially supported by research, is the most effective on the market. Rigorously tested by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) this product is recommended by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

How the FireFly Makes Power Lines Visible to Birds

What makes the FireFly FF bird diverter so effective is its multi-sensory approach to visibility. The device spins in winds as light as 1 mph, creating movement that birds can detect from a distance. Each FireFly incorporates a heavy-duty, stainless steel ball bearing swivel that is resistant to adverse weather conditions and salt spray from sea environments. In areas with very high sustained winds, the FireFly HW, with no moving parts (no swivel), should be used.

The highly reflective decals refract sunlight to create a "sparkle effect" visible to birds up to 1,500 feet away. The diamond bar material extends this visibility up to a quarter mile away. Most crucial for protecting birds during their most vulnerable periods, the device's luminescent material emits visible light for up to 16 hours after dusk and remains effective in low light and foggy conditions. Lastly, Research confirms birds can see both visible and ultraviolet light. The FireFly is designed to be highly visible across both parts of the spectrum.