Drone-Deployed Protection: How FireFly Bird Diverters Save Millions
FireFly FF Bird Diverters
Power lines and birds have long faced a challenging coexistence—but innovative technology is changing that. The FireFly FF Bird Diverter, with its unique combination of motion, reflectivity, and luminescence, has proven to reduce bird mortality by at least 73%. Drone technology is revolutionizing the installation process, making it safer and cost-effective. This product is transforming power infrastructures globally, including an impressive deployment of over 20,000 units across Hawaii's vulnerable seabird habitats.
Solving a Critical Problem
Millions of birds perish annually in collisions with power lines, guy wires, and other electrical grid equipment. These structures are most dangerous at dawn, dusk, and in foggy conditions when visibility is poor. For Hawaii's unique and often endangered bird species, these collisions could put their populations at risk.
The FireFly FF Bird Diverter, developed by an ornithologist and substantially supported by research, is the most effective on the market. Rigorously tested by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) this product is recommended by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
How the FireFly Makes Power Lines Visible to Birds
What makes the FireFly FF bird diverter so effective is its multi-sensory approach to visibility. The device spins in winds as light as 1 mph, creating movement that birds can detect from a distance. Each FireFly incorporates a heavy-duty, stainless steel ball bearing swivel that is resistant to adverse weather conditions and salt spray from sea environments. In areas with very high sustained winds, the FireFly HW, with no moving parts (no swivel), should be used.
The highly reflective decals refract sunlight to create a "sparkle effect" visible to birds up to 1,500 feet away. The diamond bar material extends this visibility up to a quarter mile away. Most crucial for protecting birds during their most vulnerable periods, the device's luminescent material emits visible light for up to 16 hours after dusk and remains effective in low light and foggy conditions. Lastly, Research confirms birds can see both visible and ultraviolet light. The FireFly is designed to be highly visible across both parts of the spectrum.
Installing is Quick and Easy
Drone installation has transformed what was once a complex, expensive undertaking into a quick and cost-effective conservation initiative. The cost advantages become particularly noticeable when compared to traditional methods. This approach allows for:
- Speed: Significantly faster installation rates – up to 350 bird diverters installed per day
- Cost: Dramatic reduction in installation costs with less requirement for utility vehicles, large specialized crews, and equipment.
- Safety: Simplified logistics and simplified tasks reduced the likelihood of safety incidents.
Beyond Bird Protection: Additional Benefits
While the protection of birds is one motivation behind the FireFly FF deployment, the benefits extend further like reducing equipment damage. Bird strikes can cause power outages and disruptions, affecting reliability in service to customers. In some jurisdictions utilities can face fines when protected species are killed due to inadequate preventative measures. The FireFly FF can also function as a hazing device within a 30-foot radius of buildings and structures, preventing further damage.
Technical Specifications and Installation
The FireFly FF is designed for durability and ease of installation. Specifications include:
- The impact-resistant, UV-stabilized acrylic "flapper" measures 3.5″ × 6″ and is 1/8″ thick
- Rated for extreme temperatures from –40°F to 158°F
- Weighs just 0.6 lbs
- Installs in seconds on live lines up to 115 kV by hand, hot stick, or drone
- Safe for use on OPGW lines
- Features the patented SnapFast mounting clamp that prevents line slippage on single or bundled cables
- Available in two sizes to accommodate different cable dimensions:
- 10–70 mm (0.39"–2.75") P/N #FF-SF10-70
- 4–16 mm (0.16"–0.63") P/N #FF-SF4-16
The recommended spacing is 30 feet between diverters, and the units can be easily removed and reinstalled as bird activity changes with seasons.
Proven Results
Nearly 20,000 FireFly FF bird diverters have been installed in Hawaii to protect bird life and the electrical grid. In an area with unique and vulnerable bird populations, the sharp decrease in bird collisions following installation demonstrates the real-world impact of this technology.
Scientific research continues to validate the effectiveness of FireFly devices.This peer-reviewed research adds to the growing body of evidence supporting FireFly technology as a critical conservation tool.
From the California condor reintegration program to Hawaii's seabird protection initiative, the FireFly FF continues to prove its value in wildlife conservation while simultaneously delivering operational benefits to utilities and infrastructure operators.
