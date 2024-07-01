Meeting the Rising Challenge of Utility Compliance with Innovative Solutions

The utility industry is grappling with the increasing challenge of maintaining compliance with stringent regulatory standards while managing costs effectively. As the scope of asset management and requirements continue to expand, headcount remains flat, creating a perfect storm for challenges in meeting compliance. Traditional inspection methods are often labor-intensive, time-consuming, and risky, making it difficult for utilities to keep up with the growing demands.

The Compliance Challenge:

Utility companies must adhere to rigorous inspection and maintenance protocols to ensure infrastructure safety and reliability. Regulatory demands for accurate facility ratings and substation inspections are increasing, with non-compliance leading to significant fines and penalties from bodies like NERC.

Utilities face a dual challenge: they cannot afford to inspect every asset at the required level due to limited personnel and budgets, yet they cannot afford the hefty fines associated with being out of compliance. This predicament necessitates technological solutions that enable them to do more with less. Traditional inspections involve significant safety risks, such as potential helicopter crashes and fall risks from towers, leading to accidents, increased insurance costs, and potential litigation. Additionally, these methods are resource-intensive, requiring substantial manpower and time, which is a challenge when headcount remains static.

Increasing Scope and Flat Headcount:

The scope of assets that need inspection and maintenance is ever-expanding. As infrastructure ages and new regulatory requirements emerge, the workload for inspection teams increases. Despite this growing demand, many utility companies cannot increase their headcount due to budget constraints and a shrinking pool of qualified workers.

Utilities must thoroughly document substations assets to ensure that facility ratings used in planning and operation are accurate. Compliance ensures reliability in the bulk electric system and prevents operational failures. However, traditional methods may not capture the information necessary for accurate assessments, especially in hard-to-access areas.

Efficiency and Cost Savings with Aerial Robotics:

Aerial robotics offer a way to bridge the gap between increasing compliance demands and limited resources. Drones can perform inspections faster and more efficiently than traditional methods, reducing the need for extensive manpower and minimizing safety risks.