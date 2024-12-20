Sponsored Content
QuickChat | Exploring IEC 61850 Native Protection Relays for Medium Voltage Systems
Dec. 20, 2024
Join editorial director Nikki Chandler in this exclusive T&D World QuickChat as we delve into the latest advancements in medium voltage system technology. Discover ABB’s Relion® REX family of flexible, modular, and streamlined protection relays, designed to address both basic and advanced applications. Whether you're an industry expert or new to the field, this conversation offers valuable insights into innovative solutions that enhance system reliability and performance.
Voice your opinion!
