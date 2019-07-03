Over 41 GWh of Energy Savings with AI Reporting Solution

An artificial intelligence (AI) Home Energy Reports solution ​has helped Rocky Mountain Power customers generate 41 GWh of energy savings. Less than one year after its introduction, by modernizing and personalizing customer engagement, the AI reporting solution has enabled Rocky Mountain Power to save energy equivalent to eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from more than 31 million pounds of coal burned.

In 2018, Bidgely replaced Rocky Mountain Power’s existing Home Energy Reports program with its AI-powered reports named iHERs. Approximately 330,000 customers across Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming received itemized energy reports for the first time, over 50% of whom were moved to digital reports with the help of Bidgely’s iHER solution. In addition, all of Rocky Mountain Power’s one million residential customers were provided access to a web dashboard. This helped the utility reduce program costs by nearly 25% and drive digital engagement where customers experienced a more robust, personalized offering to help them save energy. The program has resulted in 38% email open rates, 80% “likes”, and the significant 41 GWh savings from 330,000 digital and paper customers.

Bidgely’s non-smart meter disaggregation technology, which leverages machine learning from over 50 billion smart meter data points to disaggregate the consumption from monthly meter reads, delivered these savings at an average of approximately 4 cents per kilowatt hour — approximately a 25% cost reduction compared with conventional Home Energy Reports.

“We were searching for the next wave of customer engagement and a way to drive customers toward a digital, two-way dialogue with us,” said Clay Monroe, director of customer relations for Rocky Mountain Power. “With AI reports we are able to quickly shift from conventional methods of reporting, using general peer comparisons, to true energy empowerment with itemized energy bills and personalized savings tips, while at the same time moving customers to digital reports.”

“Harnessing the power of AI and digitalization helps utilities achieve their common goal of a scalable, personalized experience for customers,” Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta commented. “Rocky Mountain Power’s leadership in AI is resulting in success not only for energy savings and engagement, but also delighting customers across their territory.”

Rocky Mountain Power’s television news interview showcasing their innovative approach to modern energy reporting can be viewed here.

For more information about the Bidgely iHERs solution, please visit here.