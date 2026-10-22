GPU-Based Solver Speeds Power Flow Calculations for Distribution Grid Planning

A GPU-based power flow solver developed by envelio is being used by Czech distribution system operator EG.D to accelerate grid calculations, enabling engineers to conduct complex analyses more quickly.

The solver, developed with NVIDIA accelerated computing technology, performs power flow calculations up to 150 times faster than envelio’s previous approach based on its Intelligent Grid Platform (IGP), according to the company.

The technology uses deterministic AC power flow models to calculate the physical behavior of the grid, rather than AI-based approximation methods. The increased processing speed makes complex time-series analyses more practical for routine utility workflows and investment planning.

Application at Czech Distribution Utility

EG.D, a distribution system operator within the E.ON Group, has implemented the solver in its grid planning processes. The company reports that calculations that previously required minutes or hours can now be completed in seconds.

“The calculation of these grids is nearly instantaneous,” said Tomáš Mendl, development manager at EG.D. “The grid is being calculated and then a few seconds later it’s already done.”

The faster calculations allow engineers to remain within their existing workflows rather than wait for results. They also make repeated scenario calculations and larger time-series analyses more feasible, supporting grid planning and investment decisions.

Applications for Grid Planning

The technology is intended to address the growing complexity of grid connection assessments and planning as utilities accommodate additional generation, storage and electricity demand.

According to the release, more than 2,500 GW of generation, storage and large-scale industrial projects worldwide are awaiting grid connections. Data centers, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, heat pumps and renewable energy facilities face the same connection bottleneck.

Envelio plans to expand the GPU-based technology to additional applications, including time-series-based connection assessments, flexible connection agreements, hosting capacity analysis, and large-scale grid planning and scenario analysis.

The company developed and optimized GPU kernels with NVIDIA to combine power system engineering with accelerated computing.

Envelio is a Germany-based energy software company whose Intelligent Grid Platform provides digital grid models for distribution grid planning and operational management. Its U.S. subsidiary, envelio Inc., says the platform is used by more than 100 utilities worldwide.