Atombeam and Trilliant Announce Partnership to Expand Utility Network Data Capacity

Atombeam, a data and AI technology company, has entered into a partnership with Trilliant, a provider of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) communications networks and grid edge data platforms, to offer utilities a new approach to managing growing volumes of grid data.

The agreement brings together Trilliant’s communications and data management platform with Atombeam’s Neurpac software, which the companies say can reduce the size of transmitted data and expand effective network capacity without hardware upgrades.

Utilities and municipalities are facing increasing strain on communications networks as they integrate distributed energy resources, deploy smart meters, and connect more devices at the grid edge. Many of these networks were not originally designed to handle continuous, high-volume data streams from sensors, meters, and control systems.

Atombeam’s Neurpac uses what the company calls “Data-as-Codewords,” a machine-optimized encoding approach designed to reduce the size of data before it is transmitted. According to Atombeam, the software can shrink data volumes by about 75 percent, effectively increasing available bandwidth by up to four times. The company also states that the method enhances security by restructuring data prior to encryption.

The software is designed to operate across multiple communications environments, including wired, cellular, Wi-Fi, and satellite networks. Atombeam says the technology has been deployed in projects with the U.S. military and in industries such as financial services, particularly in bandwidth-constrained settings.

The integration with Trilliant’s platform is intended to help utilities move data more efficiently from field devices to head-end systems, supporting analytics and operational visibility without requiring expanded communications infrastructure.

“Utilities are pushing more data across networks for which they were never designed,” said Jim Madej, president and CEO at Trilliant. “Together, Atombeam and Trilliant can help utilities deliver significantly more data securely across constrained networks and unlock real-time intelligence without adding complexity or cost.”

The companies presented the joint offering at DTECH 2026, where Atombeam demonstrated its data compaction capabilities at Trilliant’s booth. The partnership will focus on joint sales and marketing efforts aimed at utilities and smart city operators seeking to expand data capacity over existing communications networks.