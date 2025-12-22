Hut 8 Selects Entergy, Southeast Louisiana for $10 Billion Artificial Intelligence Data Center

Hut 8, an energy infrastructure platform that integrates power, digital infrastructure and computing, said it will develop the River Bend artificial intelligence data center campus in southeast Louisiana. Phase I of the project represents an investment of up to $10 billion, including Hut 8’s data center infrastructure. Construction is already underway, with operations expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027.

At peak construction, Phase I is expected to employ about 1,000 workers. Once operational, the first phase is projected to create at least 75 direct jobs, with employment expected to increase as future phases are developed. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will generate an additional 193 indirect jobs, for a total of 268 potential new positions in the Capital Region.

“Hut 8’s investment in River Bend builds on our track record of attracting global-scale projects in the industries of the future,” Gov. Jeff Landry said. “As the campus grows, it will further cement Louisiana’s position as a national leader in energy and innovation.”

Fluidstack, an AI cloud platform focused on training and inference, will be a tenant at the site. The lease is supported by a financial backstop from Google covering lease and related pass-through obligations. The campus has the potential to scale to as much as 1,000 megawatts of utility capacity.

“This project was made possible by the leadership of state and local leaders, the commitment of Entergy, and the determination of the people of Louisiana,” said Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8. “Together, we will build infrastructure that supports advanced technological applications at scale.”

Hut 8 has selected Entergy Louisiana, the state’s electric utility, to provide an initial 330 megawatts of utility capacity to support 245 megawatts of critical IT load for Fluidstack. The agreement was reflected in Entergy’s outlooks issued in November 2025.

“Our ability to deliver reliable, scalable power while maintaining some of the lowest electricity rates in the country gives companies like Hut 8 the confidence to invest here,” said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana.

Hut 8 plans to participate in Louisiana’s state and local sales and use tax rebate program for qualifying data center equipment, established under Act 730 of the 2024 Regular Legislative Session, as well as the state’s Quality Jobs program.

“This project will generate high-wage jobs and create pathways for Louisianans to build long-term careers in the industries of the future,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development.

The River Bend campus is located in West Feliciana Parish.

“This project will bring jobs, opportunity and investment to our parish,” said Parish President Kenny Havard.

State officials said the River Bend development follows other large-scale economic projects announced in Louisiana over the past year, including Meta’s $10 billion AI data center in northeast Louisiana and Hyundai Steel’s nearly $6 billion investment to build a manufacturing facility in Donaldsonville.