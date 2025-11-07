Heddian and Druid Software Announce Partnership to Deliver Private 4G/5G Connectivity for Electric Utilities

At this year’s Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA) Summit and Plugfest in Charlotte, Heddian announced a strategic partnership with Druid Software to expand private 4G and 5G connectivity options for electric utilities.

The collaboration will combine Heddian’s experience in operating critical communications networks with Druid’s cellular core network technology to support utilities seeking secure, flexible, and resilient communications infrastructure.

Through the partnership, utilities will have the option to deploy Druid’s Raemis core network locally or through Heddian’s regional data centers, depending on operational needs. The approach is designed to give utilities greater control over network performance, data sovereignty, and scalability.

Heddian will also offer managed services, including network operations and monitoring, to help utilities maintain performance and reliability across their communications systems.

Private 4G and 5G networks are increasingly viewed as key enablers of digital grid modernization—supporting applications such as advanced metering, distributed energy integration, and real-time operational data exchange.

