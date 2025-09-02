GridX Acquires Innowatts to Expand Forecasting and Planning Capabilities

GridX, a provider of enterprise rate platforms for utilities, has acquired Innowatts, a company specializing in advanced load forecasting and utility planning analytics.

The acquisition strengthens GridX’s position by adding meter-level forecasting capabilities that directly support rate design and analysis. According to the company, this combination enables more nuanced pricing strategies that better align utility costs with customer behavior. Innowatts’ technology also enhances GridX’s platform to support critical upstream planning requirements while extending its reach in competitive retail energy markets.

“The clean energy transition and need for increased demand flexibility requires a new class of enterprise software that connects long-term grid planning and end-use load detection with real-time rate analytics,” said Chris Black, CEO of GridX.

Innowatts’ offerings include short- and long-term load forecasting, grid planning analytics, cost-of-service analysis, and behind-the-meter distributed energy resource (DER) identification. These capabilities address growing market needs tied to the rapid expansion of DERs, which are creating demand for more sophisticated forecasting tools and complex rate analysis.

The combined platform allows utilities to model future usage and load growth while developing rate structures that meet customer needs today and remain resilient to evolving market conditions. It also supports scenario planning by combining “what if” pricing models with forecasts on variables such as weather changes and DER adoption. Previously, this type of analysis often required multiple systems, creating manual, disjointed, and potentially inaccurate processes.