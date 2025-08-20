Honeywell Expands Grid Management Capabilities with SparkMeter Technology Acquisition

Honeywell has acquired three key utility software platforms from SparkMeter, including Praxis, GridScan, and GridFin, to strengthen its offerings in grid management, data analytics, and financial optimization, supporting utility modernization efforts.

Aug. 20, 2025
Honeywell has acquired three utility software platforms from SparkMeter, Inc., a company known for grid management solutions for distribution networks. The deal includes SparkMeter’s intellectual property and related assets, which will now be integrated into Honeywell’s existing utility technology portfolio.

The acquired platforms are designed to address operational, financial, and data management challenges that utilities face as they modernize distribution systems:

  • Praxis – a data platform that supports asset modernization and delivers analytics to maximize system performance.

  • GridScan – a tool that provides visibility into distribution grid health and operational performance.

  • GridFin – a financial management platform for analyzing energy supply costs, optimizing customer rates, and improving financial performance.

According to Honeywell, the technologies will enhance its Forge Performance+ platform for utilities, which provides data-driven tools for planning, operations, and asset management. Utility leaders continue to emphasize the need for such capabilities as energy demand grows and infrastructure modernization efforts accelerate.

The move comes amid broader restructuring at Honeywell, which is spinning off its Aerospace Technologies and Solstice Advanced Materials businesses while continuing to pursue acquisitions that expand its energy and industrial technology footprint.

